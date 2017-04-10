Seniors at LSMSA model new class shirts

Gathering at Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts in Natchitoches to model their new Class of 2017 T-shirts are, front row from left, Kori Williamson, of Reeves; Tyler Cenac, of Houma; Alexandra-Dawn Fuselier, of Walker; Zoe Matt, of Washington; Kat Frost, of Bossier City; Alaina Davis, of Denham Springs; Annie Noel, of Mandeville; Tierney Dardar, of Galiano; and Claire Leming, of St. Francisville; second row, Varun Amin, of Lake Charles; Heather Soileau, of Lafayette; Milan Arpino, of Monroe; Elizabeth Long, of Natchitoches; Lenora Davis, of Covington; Karly Brown, of Baton Rouge; Triniti Bulliard, of New Iberia; Lindsay Michelle, of Plaquemine; and Allison Walters, of Metairie; and third row, Charles Chapman, of Haughton; Madi Weakley, of Metairie; Jared Hulsey, of Dodson; Ryan Scott, of Shreveport; Maya Bochas, of Morgan City; Marissa Ramsey, of New Iberia; Mason Rutledge, ... (more)

