Relay for Life kicks off Friday

Natchitoches' Relay For Life will be Friday, April 28 at the Northwestern State University Football Tailgate Field from 6 p.m. - 2 a.m. The cancer survivor dinner will be from 4:30 p.m. - 5:45 p.m. under the Collin's Pavilion. International Paper- Red River Mill is the sponsor for the 2017 survivor dinner and it will be catered by Lasyone's.

