Randy Jerome Bradley, Jr.
Natchitoches police is asking for the public's help in locating a man who's evaded authorities for nearly a week. Randy Jerome Bradley Jr., 23, is wanted on charges for illegal carrying of a weapon by a convicted felon, resisting an office and aggravated assault with a firearm, according to a news release.
