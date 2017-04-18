Randy Jerome Bradley, Jr.

Randy Jerome Bradley, Jr.

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

Natchitoches police is asking for the public's help in locating a man who's evaded authorities for nearly a week. Randy Jerome Bradley Jr., 23, is wanted on charges for illegal carrying of a weapon by a convicted felon, resisting an office and aggravated assault with a firearm, according to a news release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Natchitoches Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Name some women that will get down for some cha... 27 min Anty Heaux 7
Gay pride (Jan '12) 2 hr Surrral 11
Melise Lacaze AKA Melise Calhoun 13 hr Dezzy 1
Poll Do you spell it "jeez" or "geez" (May '10) 14 hr Bill OReilly 35
Provencal School 17 hr towanda 10
So somebody got tht bitch doty pregnant😂... 18 hr Insecure_hoes 4
steve magee is a queer anyway he's gay bisexual. (Mar '10) Tue commie all the way 3
See all Natchitoches Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Natchitoches Forum Now

Natchitoches Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Natchitoches Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Dalai Lama
  2. North Korea
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Hong Kong
 

Natchitoches, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,446 • Total comments across all topics: 280,428,324

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC