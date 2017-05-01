NWS team finds evidence of tornado in...

NWS team finds evidence of tornado in Natchitoches Parish

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: KSLA-TV Shreveport

It touched down at 2:24 p.m. along Wilderson Road and the main finger of Sibley Lake three miles west of the city of Natchitoches, the team reported. The tornado traveled about two miles in four minutes before lifting off the ground along Johnson Lane on the north side of the lake.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSLA-TV Shreveport.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Natchitoches Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dude hit my truck and drove off 2 hr DOC 1
All respect to Brandon Jones. RIP classmate bu... 13 hr Jerry white 5
Dr. Teresa Hill (Aug '13) 15 hr Youre So Ignorant 11
Nightlife 17 hr Jerry white 6
This is crazy 18 hr Blackcane 3
where can i take my iphone to get jailbroken????? (May '11) 21 hr SevD 103
cwc (Nov '09) Mon Shygirl 24
See all Natchitoches Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Natchitoches Forum Now

Natchitoches Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Natchitoches Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Natchitoches, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,844 • Total comments across all topics: 280,739,371

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC