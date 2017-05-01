NWS team finds evidence of tornado in Natchitoches Parish
It touched down at 2:24 p.m. along Wilderson Road and the main finger of Sibley Lake three miles west of the city of Natchitoches, the team reported. The tornado traveled about two miles in four minutes before lifting off the ground along Johnson Lane on the north side of the lake.
