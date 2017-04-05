NSU will offer Red Cross lifeguarding course

Northwestern State University will offer the American Red Cross lifeguarding course May 5-7 and May 12-14 at the Robert G. Wilson Recreation Complex swimming pool. Participants must be able to attend every class, which will be from 4-7 p.m. Fridays, May 5 and May 12; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays, May 6 and May 13 and 2-6 p.m. Sundays, May 7 and May 14. The deadline to register is Thursday, May 4. The cost of the course is $250.

