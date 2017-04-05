NSU will offer Red Cross lifeguarding course
Northwestern State University will offer the American Red Cross lifeguarding course May 5-7 and May 12-14 at the Robert G. Wilson Recreation Complex swimming pool. Participants must be able to attend every class, which will be from 4-7 p.m. Fridays, May 5 and May 12; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays, May 6 and May 13 and 2-6 p.m. Sundays, May 7 and May 14. The deadline to register is Thursday, May 4. The cost of the course is $250.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Natchitoches Times.
Add your comments below
Natchitoches Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wee tee baseball
|1 hr
|Nope
|9
|Attention: Robeline Water Customers
|7 hr
|Stan f
|1
|Townhome Available
|7 hr
|Very interested
|9
|All blacks need to be euthanized (Mar '12)
|21 hr
|Dontworry
|12
|where can i take my iphone to get jailbroken????? (May '11)
|22 hr
|Salvador
|100
|Blacks like to eat dog food and cat food in a bag
|Tue
|Danny weaver
|1
|Fake ass town
|Mon
|Disgusted
|1
Find what you want!
Search Natchitoches Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC