No hope in stopping Hopeville

No hope in stopping Hopeville

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Natchitoches Times

Mayor Lee Posey says there's not a lot the City can do to stop a renovation project that will house the homeless and homeless veterans but that doesn't mean he likes it. During the pre-meeting at City Council Monday, resident Edwin Crayton questioned Posey about his position on the Hopeville Apartments on Second Street that were formerly named the Summertree Apartments.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Natchitoches Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Natchitoches Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Provencal School 25 min Morgan 4
Miniature Schnauzers are the worst dogs ever (Feb '08) 3 hr Sadie 104
Where can I buy crawfish with my foodstamps? (May '13) 3 hr QueenKeKo 103
So somebody got tht bitch doty pregnant😂... 23 hr Wondering 3
Praying for Cam Fri Nicee 4
All blacks need to be euthanized (Mar '12) Apr 14 five eaux 14
News Lawsuit names 4 defendants in Jimmy Long Sr. fa... Apr 13 Manager 10
See all Natchitoches Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Natchitoches Forum Now

Natchitoches Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Natchitoches Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
 

Natchitoches, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,083 • Total comments across all topics: 280,341,937

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC