No hope in stopping Hopeville
Mayor Lee Posey says there's not a lot the City can do to stop a renovation project that will house the homeless and homeless veterans but that doesn't mean he likes it. During the pre-meeting at City Council Monday, resident Edwin Crayton questioned Posey about his position on the Hopeville Apartments on Second Street that were formerly named the Summertree Apartments.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Natchitoches Times.
Add your comments below
Natchitoches Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Provencal School
|25 min
|Morgan
|4
|Miniature Schnauzers are the worst dogs ever (Feb '08)
|3 hr
|Sadie
|104
|Where can I buy crawfish with my foodstamps? (May '13)
|3 hr
|QueenKeKo
|103
|So somebody got tht bitch doty pregnant😂...
|23 hr
|Wondering
|3
|Praying for Cam
|Fri
|Nicee
|4
|All blacks need to be euthanized (Mar '12)
|Apr 14
|five eaux
|14
|Lawsuit names 4 defendants in Jimmy Long Sr. fa...
|Apr 13
|Manager
|10
Find what you want!
Search Natchitoches Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC