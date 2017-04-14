The 18-year-old brother of a boy thought to have suffered a gunshot wound to his head has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, according to the Natchitoches Police Department. Natchitoches man charged with attempted murder of brother The 18-year-old brother of a boy thought to have suffered a gunshot wound to his head has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, according to the Natchitoches Police Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Town Talk.