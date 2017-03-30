Natchitoches Man Arrested for Narcotics and Firearms

According to a Task Force Official, on 3/30/2017 Agents with the Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force arrested Kristian Moore B/M 38, on narcotics related charges at his residence located in the 800 block of Old River Rd. Natchitoches, LA. NMJDTF agents have been investigating Moore for a lengthy period of time and gained credible information that Moore was bringing large amounts of marijuana and distributing the drug throughout the Natchitoches area.

