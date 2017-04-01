Natchitoches Historic Foundation clea...

Natchitoches Historic Foundation cleans up the American Cemetery

Saturday Apr 1

The Natchitoches Historic Foundation sponsored a cleanup workshop of the American Cemetery Sunday, March 19. The American Cemetery was established about 1737 and is the oldest cemetery in the Louisiana Purchase. NHF is organized and operated for the exclusive purpose of supporting and promoting the preservation of history in Natchitoches Parish through education and advocacy.

