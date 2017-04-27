Music soothes dementia patients
Natchitoches Community Care Center is one of over 30 nursing homes that received iPods as parts of a music therapy program called Mind on the Melody. Mind on the Melody is a campaign Therapy Center started to raise awareness of the impact that music can have on nursing home patients who have deficits related to cognitive and social challenges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Natchitoches Times.
Add your comments below
Natchitoches Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Melise Lacaze AKA Melise Calhoun
|1 hr
|Melise
|5
|I break in your house and steal your stuff tonight
|1 hr
|Freedom paid in f...
|2
|When the hell is the electricity gonna be back on
|11 hr
|An inquiring mind
|2
|Crazy for crawdads (May '12)
|11 hr
|The_Dude
|6
|any update on Trini triggs Music (Apr '08)
|13 hr
|Tugboat
|84
|Dollar store in Robeline (Aug '12)
|18 hr
|Fff
|54
|cwc (Nov '09)
|Sat
|TheTruth
|23
Find what you want!
Search Natchitoches Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC