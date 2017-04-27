Music soothes dementia patients

Thursday Apr 27

Natchitoches Community Care Center is one of over 30 nursing homes that received iPods as parts of a music therapy program called Mind on the Melody. Mind on the Melody is a campaign Therapy Center started to raise awareness of the impact that music can have on nursing home patients who have deficits related to cognitive and social challenges.

