Mr. Gregory Charles Derry

1 hr ago

Oct. 19, 1966 - April 23, 2017 Life celebration cervices will be at Winnfield Memorial Chapel, 318 North St., Natchitoches, Saturday, April 29, 2017 at 1 p.m. with burial following in the Methodist Cemetery, Allen.

