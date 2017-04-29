Mr. Gregory Charles Derry
Oct. 19, 1966 - April 23, 2017 Life celebration cervices will be at Winnfield Memorial Chapel, 318 North St., Natchitoches, Saturday, April 29, 2017 at 1 p.m. with burial following in the Methodist Cemetery, Allen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Natchitoches Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Natchitoches Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chris melder
|8 hr
|y-o-y
|7
|Allbritton murders (Oct '10)
|8 hr
|eggsnbacon
|50
|Go vote at Robeline-Marthaville meeting TONIGHT...
|Fri
|Kelly
|6
|Jim Croce 1973 (Sep '08)
|Thu
|Cheryl
|912
|Some black people look bleached
|Thu
|Jerry white
|2
|I still hate black people
|Thu
|Response Jr
|4
|How can I get foodstamps while living with my f... (Jul '10)
|Thu
|HelpfulAndy
|244
Find what you want!
Search Natchitoches Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC