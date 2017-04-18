LSMSA to present 'Little Women, the B...

LSMSA to present 'Little Women, the Broadway Musical'

Actors from the Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts in Natchitoches will present three performances of "Little Women, the Broadway Musical" on April 28-29 in Treen Auditorium at the school. Performances are scheduled for 7 p.m. April 28 and for 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. April 29. Based on the American classic by Louisa May Alcott, the story follows Jo March and her three sisters, Meg, Beth and Amy, as they struggle to grow up without a father in Civil War-era New England.

