LSMSA students head to college fair in BR

Hannah Miller, left, of Baton Rouge, and Lauren Rains, of Zachary, students at the Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts, browse displays from colleges at the College Fair 2017 at Episcopal High School in Baton Rouge on March 26. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY CRYSTAL EVANS -- Hannah Miller, left, of Baton Rouge, and Lauren Rains, of Zachary, students at the Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts, browse displays from colleges at the College Fair 2017 at Episcopal High School in Baton Rouge on March 26. Members of the Class of 2018 at the Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts in Natchitoches learned more about the college admissions process when they attended College Fair 2017 at Episcopal High School in Baton Rouge on March 26. "We collaborated with high schools from Baton Rouge to New Orleans to offer an inside view of the admissions process through case studies," ... (more)

