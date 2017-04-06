Lawsuit names 4 defendants in Jimmy L...

Lawsuit names 4 defendants in Jimmy Long Sr. fatality

There are 8 comments on the Natchitoches Times story from Thursday Apr 6, titled Lawsuit names 4 defendants in Jimmy Long Sr. fatality. In it, Natchitoches Times reports that:

The widow and son of the late Jimmy D. Long Sr. are suing four defendants for damages in a case related to Long's death last August.

Tigerman325

Since: May 15

521

Natchitoches, LA

#1 Friday Apr 7
Didn't he back into on coming traffic? How's that anyone's fault but his own?

Judged:

1

1

1

Natch

Natchitoches, LA

#2 Friday Apr 7
I See where its no one's fault but Jimmy Long Sr. He is the one that pulled out in front of the Jeep. And for Conlay She was going home and that was her driveway so she had to Stop to turn. But you watch they will continue because they need Money you no some people are just Money Hungry. Its not going to bring him back and you think those people don't feel bad but no one told him to pull out in the road way with on coming traffic.

Judged:

1

1

Ha Ha

Downey, CA

#3 Friday Apr 7
Natch wrote:
I See where its no one's fault but Jimmy Long Sr. He is the one that pulled out in front of the Jeep. And for Conlay She was going home and that was her driveway so she had to Stop to turn. But you watch they will continue because they need Money you no some people are just Money Hungry. Its not going to bring him back and you think those people don't feel bad but no one told him to pull out in the road way with on coming traffic.
I hope the poor man rest in peace, but you people need to stop this bullshite, that if a person comes from a certain family or has a certain surname,, then they can do no wrong or you pretend as if they have never done (and could never do) anything dishonorable or regrettable.

Stop being fakes and phonys.
ABC123

Natchitoches, LA

#4 Friday Apr 7
Anyone over 80years old shouldn't be driving much less on a busy 4 lane highway.

Id counter sue the Longs for $500,000,000

Judged:

1

Little Chung Nguyen

“Everybody Wang Chung Tonight!”

Since: Mar 17

16

Rangoon, Burma

#5 Friday
Tigerman325 wrote:
Didn't he back into on coming traffic? How's that anyone's fault but his own?
The best way to get rear ended is to back into oncoming traffic. Trust me, truckers ram me all the time!
Susie Q

Poplar Bluff, MO

#6 Saturday
Little Chung Nguyen wrote:
<quoted text>The best way to get rear ended is to back into oncoming traffic. Trust me, truckers ram me all the time!
yes cause you are the biggest faggost around. You are sick

Judged:

1

1

scared

United States

#7 Saturday
Susie Q wrote:
<quoted text>yes cause you are the biggest faggost around. You are sick
Not just sick he needs to be locked up in a ASYLYUM!!!!!!

Judged:

1

polabo

United States

#8 Saturday
scared wrote:
<quoted text>

Not just sick he needs to be locked up in a ASYLYUM!!!!!!
Wouldn't that be ASSylum?
