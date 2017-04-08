Harrington-Mayeaux

Mr. and Mrs. Billy Joe Harrington of Natchitoches are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter, Candace Claire Harrington, to Jeffrey Brandon Mayeaux. Claire is also the daughter of the late Anna Claire Harrington.

