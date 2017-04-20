Harriet Ardala - Dala'
Harriet Ardala 'Dala' Harding Yates of Natchitoches passed away Friday, April 14, 2017 at Natchitoches Regional Medical Center ICU. There will be a private family memorial at a later date.
