continue reading

Natchitoches Times

If you missed the Natchitoches-Northwestern symphony and choir Hall of Fame Concert Tuesday night in Magale Recital Hall, you missed something special. The choir in concert with the orchestra's presentation of Mozart's "Coronation" was tremendous.

