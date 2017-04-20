Collaborate ... and BIG things can ha...

Collaborate ... and BIG things can happen

Northwestern State University, Northwest Louisiana Technical College and Central Louisiana Technical Community College have developed a work-based learning program that will allow individuals to earn an associate of science degree in engineering technology while they are employed with a sponsoring manufacturer. Students participating in the Advanced Manufacturing Technician program will earn the associate degree from Northwestern State with additional courses through the NWLTC-Natchitoches and CLTCC.

