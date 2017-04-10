Churchgoer's wallet stolen; almost $567 charged to cards
A Natchitoches man is accused of stealing a woman's wallet while she was attending a Provencal church then charging almost $567 to her credit cards. Dennis L. Quinn Jr., 34, of the 1600 block of West Court Drive, is being held in Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on one count of vehicle burglary and five counts each of illegal transmission of monetary funds and unauthorized use of an access card.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
Add your comments below
Natchitoches Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Praying for Cam
|17 hr
|Nicee
|4
|All blacks need to be euthanized (Mar '12)
|18 hr
|five eaux
|14
|So somebody got tht bitch doty pregnant😂...
|Thu
|Insecure_hoes
|2
|Lawsuit names 4 defendants in Jimmy Long Sr. fa...
|Thu
|Manager
|10
|Morgan Bartlett and her twin are badddd af too ...
|Apr 12
|Bruh
|2
|Jim Croce 1973 (Sep '08)
|Apr 12
|Jawbreaker
|911
|food stamps and crawfish (Apr '11)
|Apr 12
|Tenupinya
|221
Find what you want!
Search Natchitoches Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC