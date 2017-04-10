Churchgoer's wallet stolen; almost $567 charged to cards

A Natchitoches man is accused of stealing a woman's wallet while she was attending a Provencal church then charging almost $567 to her credit cards. Dennis L. Quinn Jr., 34, of the 1600 block of West Court Drive, is being held in Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on one count of vehicle burglary and five counts each of illegal transmission of monetary funds and unauthorized use of an access card.

