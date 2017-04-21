Church keeps alive Easter Rock, a tra...

Church keeps alive Easter Rock, a tradition begun by slaves

Next Story Prev Story
23 min ago Read more: Rocky Mount Telegram

In this Saturday, April 15, 2017, photo, Hattie Addison Burkhalter carries the banner during the Easter Rock at Original True Light Baptist Church in Winnsboro, La. The public was invited to attend the annual Easter vigil ceremony, Rocking to a Risen Savior, at the old plantation church Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Natchitoches Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Y'all know damn well she ain't never been nothi... 1 hr Alex Trebek 2
Emily firmin and 4 different men this weeky 1 hr Paul 5
Name some women that will get down for some cha... 1 hr Tigerman325 9
Why couldn't yall have been in Cleveland?? 1 hr Response Jr 2
Who is jason mccain 1 hr Response 3
Poll The Double Tax At Walmart (May '10) 1 hr commie all the way 26
Gay pride (Jan '12) 19 hr Surrral 11
See all Natchitoches Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Natchitoches Forum Now

Natchitoches Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Natchitoches Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Natchitoches, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,234 • Total comments across all topics: 280,444,993

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC