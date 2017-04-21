Church keeps alive Easter Rock, a tradition begun by slaves
In this Saturday, April 15, 2017, photo, Hattie Addison Burkhalter carries the banner during the Easter Rock at Original True Light Baptist Church in Winnsboro, La. The public was invited to attend the annual Easter vigil ceremony, Rocking to a Risen Savior, at the old plantation church Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.
Add your comments below
Natchitoches Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Y'all know damn well she ain't never been nothi...
|1 hr
|Alex Trebek
|2
|Emily firmin and 4 different men this weeky
|1 hr
|Paul
|5
|Name some women that will get down for some cha...
|1 hr
|Tigerman325
|9
|Why couldn't yall have been in Cleveland??
|1 hr
|Response Jr
|2
|Who is jason mccain
|1 hr
|Response
|3
|The Double Tax At Walmart (May '10)
|1 hr
|commie all the way
|26
|Gay pride (Jan '12)
|19 hr
|Surrral
|11
Find what you want!
Search Natchitoches Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC