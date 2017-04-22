Chateau St. Denis and NSU athletics partner
The addition of the Chateau Saint Denis Hotel in historic downtown Natchitoches provides a premium lodging option a short distance from the Northwestern State campus, setting the stage for a newly-announced partnership between Northwestern State Athletics, the new hotel and the Natchitoches Events Center. Dr. Haley Taitano, associate athletics director and executive director of the Demons Unlimited Foundation, announced the partnership.
