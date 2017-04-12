12-year-old shot in the head

12-year-old shot in the head

The shooting in the 500 block of Klaire Circle in Natchitoches was reported shortly after 10 p.m. April 8, police say. The 12-year-old gunshot victim was taken to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center in Natchitoches then flown to University Health in Shreveport, authorities say.

