Women's History Month recognized at Council meeting

Edwina Lewis accepted a proclamation from District 3 Councilwoman Sylvia Morrow recognizing Women's History Month in Natchitoches, at the City Council meeting March13. Lewis accepted the proclamation on behalf of her daughter, Denise Lewis Patrick, an educator and author who grew up in Natchitoches and lives in New Jersey.

