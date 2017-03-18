Women's History Month recognized at Council meeting
Edwina Lewis accepted a proclamation from District 3 Councilwoman Sylvia Morrow recognizing Women's History Month in Natchitoches, at the City Council meeting March13. Lewis accepted the proclamation on behalf of her daughter, Denise Lewis Patrick, an educator and author who grew up in Natchitoches and lives in New Jersey.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Natchitoches Times.
Add your comments below
Natchitoches Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|where is he now?
|1 hr
|estavan
|3
|I will slap black people
|1 hr
|bootlip
|6
|Jackie at d&j?
|1 hr
|Pasty White Dude
|6
|anyone up for fun???
|5 hr
|love n themudmaker
|8
|Arlin weeks (Mar '16)
|6 hr
|love n themudmaker
|12
|Sloppy coochie in Natchitoches
|6 hr
|CORNHOLIO
|18
|remember them?!
|15 hr
|WowOmg
|1
Find what you want!
Search Natchitoches Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC