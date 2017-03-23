Wilma Joyce Bidwell Alexander
We celebrate with honor the life of a righteous lady who loved the Lord and her family with all of her heart. A celebration of life memorial service will be at Westside Baptist Church of Natchitoches, 6834 Hwy 1 Bypass, Saturday, March 25 at 3 p.m. for family and friends.
