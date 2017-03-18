Wells shuts out Grant Cougars 17-0

Wells shuts out Grant Cougars 17-0

The Natchitoches Chiefs started the NCHS Tournament off took a huge win over Grant High School Cougars Thursday night. The 4A Cougars struggled all night against an aggressive Chief offense and solid defense.

