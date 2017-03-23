Utah fugitive captured near Ashland
The US Marshals Service Violent Offender Task Force enlisted the aid of the Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force in reference to the apprehension of Dylan Worthen Brown March 17. Brown, DOB Sept. 9, 1986, age 30, was sought by the Riverdale Police Department, Utah, for the alleged rape of a 16-year-old female.
