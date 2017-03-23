Utah fugitive captured near Ashland

Utah fugitive captured near Ashland

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Natchitoches Times

The US Marshals Service Violent Offender Task Force enlisted the aid of the Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force in reference to the apprehension of Dylan Worthen Brown March 17. Brown, DOB Sept. 9, 1986, age 30, was sought by the Riverdale Police Department, Utah, for the alleged rape of a 16-year-old female.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Natchitoches Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Natchitoches Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sloppy coochie in Natchitoches 1 hr Hands 31
Leatha and Daughter p****show Black pimped.com 2 hr Ashley 9
I will slap black people 20 hr Citizen 9
Arlin weeks (Mar '16) Wed The Truth 17
Shriners Club on Moose Lodge Rd (Jun '11) Tue JLL 13
Can someone jailbreak my iphone 7 Jailbreak? Tue Binaa 1
Tommy o con Don't come around here no more Tue Friend 2
See all Natchitoches Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Natchitoches Forum Now

Natchitoches Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Natchitoches Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Wikileaks
  4. China
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Wall Street
 

Natchitoches, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,912 • Total comments across all topics: 279,763,955

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC