Thirty Years of Steel Magnolias

Thirty Years of Steel Magnolias

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 27 Read more: Neatorama

On the advice of a playwright friend, actor Robert Harling sat down and wrote a play about the pain his family went through when his sister Susan died of complications from diabetes. He wrote about the strong Southern women who surrounded his mother during her grief.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Neatorama.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Natchitoches Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why do black people have Bootlips like a monkey 8 hr Lol 4
Jim Croce 1973 (Sep '08) 15 hr billj 908
Dan Dyess Law Firm (Dec '10) 22 hr Little Chung Nguyen 74
anyone interested in starting a mc club?? (Oct '08) 22 hr Dirt Blanchard 192
Bobby "casey" jones 22 hr Little Chung Nguyen 3
Statefarm 23 hr Mrmeat 1
Sloppy coochie in Natchitoches Wed Little Chung Nguyen 40
See all Natchitoches Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Natchitoches Forum Now

Natchitoches Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Natchitoches Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Oakland
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Hong Kong
 

Natchitoches, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,554 • Total comments across all topics: 279,954,089

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC