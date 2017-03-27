Storms bring damaging wind, power outages, possible tornadoes to ArkLaTex
Storm damage survey teams from the National Weather Service will be heading out to several areas in the ArkLaTex Saturday where storms tracked through Friday night, bringing damaging wind and possible tornadoes. Throughout the course of the evening, 4 Tornado Warnings were issued in the KSLA News 12 viewing area, affecting 9 counties and parishes including Harrison, Marion, and Shelby counties in East Texas, Bossier, Bienville, DeSoto, Red River and Natchitoches in Northwest Louisiana.
