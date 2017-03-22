"Steel Magnolias" Scrapbook Digitized

"Steel Magnolias" Scrapbook Digitized

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: KLAX

"The Steel Magnolia Scrapbook: Memories of Movie Making in a Small Town" has been digitized and is available through Northwestern State University's Tradition's website, where the university's digital archives can be accessed. First printed in 1989, the book was produced by the NSU Press and edited by Tom Gresham, Jerry Pierce and Tom Whitehead to document the movie's filming in Natchitoches - and the effect the movie had on on the town - in the summer of 1988.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KLAX.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Natchitoches Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sloppy coochie in Natchitoches 1 hr Dr Doolittle 30
I will slap black people 13 hr Citizen 9
Arlin weeks (Mar '16) 21 hr The Truth 17
Shriners Club on Moose Lodge Rd (Jun '11) Tue JLL 13
Can someone jailbreak my iphone 7 Jailbreak? Tue Binaa 1
Tommy o con Don't come around here no more Tue Friend 2
Looking for adoptive family of Leversey Henry Sr. Tue MissLady 1
See all Natchitoches Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Natchitoches Forum Now

Natchitoches Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Natchitoches Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
 

Natchitoches, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,057 • Total comments across all topics: 279,756,547

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC