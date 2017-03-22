"Steel Magnolias" Scrapbook Digitized

"The Steel Magnolia Scrapbook: Memories of Movie Making in a Small Town" has been digitized and is available through Northwestern State University's Tradition's website, where the university's digital archives can be accessed. First printed in 1989, the book was produced by the NSU Press and edited by Tom Gresham, Jerry Pierce and Tom Whitehead to document the movie's filming in Natchitoches - and the effect the movie had on on the town - in the summer of 1988.

