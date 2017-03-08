Retired LSMSA instructor discusses Je...

Retired LSMSA instructor discusses Jewish faith with students

Students enrolled in the Abrahamic Faiths class at the Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts in Natchitoches learned about the Jewish faith from retired LSMSA English instructor Art Williams. Pictured is Williams speaking with students during class.

