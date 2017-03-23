Natchitoches Man Arrested on Drug Charges

Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force Agents and Louisiana Probation and Parole Agents arrest a Natchitoches man on narcotics and weapons charges. According to a Task Force Official, on 3/23/17 Kenneth Bryant B/M 23, was taken into custody at a residence on the 700 block of Fifth St. in Natchitoches by LA Probation and Parole agents and NMJDTF Agents.

