Natchitoches Man Arrested on Drug Charges
Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force Agents and Louisiana Probation and Parole Agents arrest a Natchitoches man on narcotics and weapons charges. According to a Task Force Official, on 3/23/17 Kenneth Bryant B/M 23, was taken into custody at a residence on the 700 block of Fifth St. in Natchitoches by LA Probation and Parole agents and NMJDTF Agents.
