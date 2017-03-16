Natchitoches Man Arrested for Narcotics Related Charges

Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force Agents arrest a Natchitoches man for narcotics related charges after receiving complaints from citizens. According to a Task Force Official, on 03/16/2017 Agents of NMJDTF received complaints from citizens in the Fairgrounds Area that alleged that a male subject was selling suspected marijuana while in the presence of juveniles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KLAX.