Music Morning to be held Saturday

Northwestern State University's School of Creative and Performing Arts will present Music Morning, a program of music activities for Natchitoches children on Saturday, March 18 at the A.A. Fredericks Fine Arts Center. Registration begins at 8 a.m. Activities will be from 8:30 a.m. until noon.

