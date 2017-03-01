LSMSA students compete in Poetry Out ...

LSMSA students compete in Poetry Out Loud contest

Competing in the Poetry Out Loud contest held Feb. 9 at the Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts in Natchitoches are, front, Cydnie Andrepont; second row, from left, Dakota Trim, Lauren Tuggle, Anne-Marie Higginbotham and Sydney McCollough; and third row, Nautica Jones, Ian Crochet, Gavin Jones, Rosemarie Skillman and Caitlynn Sengchiam. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO FROM CRYSTAL EVANS -- Winners of the Poetry Out Loud contest held Feb. 9 at the Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts in Natchitoches are, from left, Lauren Tuggle, of Benton; Rosemarie Skillman, of Denham Springs; and Anne-Marie Higginbotham, of Lafayette.

