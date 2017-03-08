LSMSA students compete at Louisiana T...

LSMSA students compete at Louisiana Thespian Festival

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Advocate

Students from the Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts in Natchitoches attended the Louisiana Thespian Festival held Jan. 28-29 at Northwestern State University. Attending are, front row from left, Sidney Paulk, Grace Messina, Madi Bolin, Caroline Adkins and Vi Kinney; second row, Annie Noel, Caitlyn Morrison, Kelsey Meshell, Grace Dumdaw, Sierra Bailey and Shona McCullough; third row, Parker Felterman, Rory Marziale, Anne-Marie Higginbotham, Caroline Koonce, Samantha Wright, Lucy Rhymes and Charlie Roppolo; fourth row, Emma Millisor, Caitlin Foster, Beth Fontenot and Emma Miller; and fifth row, Mason Rutledge, Hailey Kastner, Halle Mahfouz, Ben Bordelon, Jeff Thomakos, Jared Hulsey and Edouard Ferrell.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Natchitoches Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Regulators 29 min Tugboat 50
How can I get foodstamps while living with my f... (Jul '10) 56 min Shawn 243
Female Firefighters 1 hr Reddy 4
Why can't blacks (Jul '16) 1 hr Plain and Simple 39
any update on Trini triggs Music (Apr '08) 1 hr Plain and Simple 80
Doctor who prescribes adipex? (Sep '10) 12 hr dum dum 9
Cleve Fisher 12 hr dum dum 2
See all Natchitoches Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Natchitoches Forum Now

Natchitoches Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Natchitoches Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
 

Natchitoches, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,537 • Total comments across all topics: 279,423,424

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC