LSMSA Foundation raises record amount during eighth annual phonathon
Students from the Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts in Natchitoches say 'Thank You' to those who donated during the school's eighth annual phonathon held Feb. 6-9, first row, from left, Rachel Mendoza, Karly Brown, Victoria Sosa and Alexis Cambridge; and second row, Emma Miller, Milan Arpino, Annie Noel, Karleigh Gwyn and Juliet Flanagan. Students from the Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts in Natchitoches say 'Thank You' to those who donated during the school's eighth annual phonathon held Feb. 6-9, first row, from left, Rachel Mendoza, Karly Brown, Victoria Sosa and Alexis Cambridge; and second row, Emma Miller, Milan Arpino, Annie Noel, Karleigh Gwyn and Juliet Flanagan.
