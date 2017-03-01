LSMSA Foundation raises record amount...

LSMSA Foundation raises record amount during eighth annual phonathon

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: The Advocate

Students from the Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts in Natchitoches say 'Thank You' to those who donated during the school's eighth annual phonathon held Feb. 6-9, first row, from left, Rachel Mendoza, Karly Brown, Victoria Sosa and Alexis Cambridge; and second row, Emma Miller, Milan Arpino, Annie Noel, Karleigh Gwyn and Juliet Flanagan. Students from the Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts in Natchitoches say 'Thank You' to those who donated during the school's eighth annual phonathon held Feb. 6-9, first row, from left, Rachel Mendoza, Karly Brown, Victoria Sosa and Alexis Cambridge; and second row, Emma Miller, Milan Arpino, Annie Noel, Karleigh Gwyn and Juliet Flanagan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Natchitoches Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Regulators 4 min Tugboat 25
Why does everybody disagree that we have bad ro... 2 hr Ida B Torn 18
What teacher made the biggest impact on your li... (Jul '08) 2 hr TheGreatOnes 191
News Authorities investigate probation violation, fi... 7 hr Trp19430 1
Shriners Club on Moose Lodge Rd (Jun '11) 8 hr Marissa 12
Leatha and Daughter p****show Black pimped.com 11 hr Tru 5
Women sleeping with married men 14 hr Sad hoes 10
See all Natchitoches Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Natchitoches Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Natchitoches Parish was issued at March 02 at 10:10AM CST

Natchitoches Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Natchitoches Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Natchitoches, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,692 • Total comments across all topics: 279,259,203

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC