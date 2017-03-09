Long presented in Caliphs of Cairo ro...

Long presented in Caliphs of Cairo royal court

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 9 Read more: Natchitoches Times

Elizabeth Long was presented as a lady-in-waiting in the royal court of Caliphs of Cairo at the Grand Bal and Tableau Jan. 24 at the New Orleans Country Club. She was joined by her parents, krewe member for 31 years, Jimmy D. Long Jr. and his wife Mary Lucile, as well as Long's grandparents, Ralph and Lucile Ingram and cousins Gunner, Eliza and Behrend Behrendsen, all of Natchitoches.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Natchitoches Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Natchitoches Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The trippy hipster 2 hr Greta Dupoe 1
Why are the Walmart bathroom so nasty? 2 hr Katie G 1
Cheating husband 2 hr Polly 1
big baby needs a bottle with piss in it (Dec '12) 2 hr Byebye 6
Farmers only dot com 2 hr Brian 1
any update on Trini triggs Music (Apr '08) 2 hr Response 82
Regulators 2 hr Response 61
See all Natchitoches Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Natchitoches Forum Now

Natchitoches Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Natchitoches Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Natchitoches, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,761 • Total comments across all topics: 279,485,543

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC