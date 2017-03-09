Long presented in Caliphs of Cairo royal court

Elizabeth Long was presented as a lady-in-waiting in the royal court of Caliphs of Cairo at the Grand Bal and Tableau Jan. 24 at the New Orleans Country Club. She was joined by her parents, krewe member for 31 years, Jimmy D. Long Jr. and his wife Mary Lucile, as well as Long's grandparents, Ralph and Lucile Ingram and cousins Gunner, Eliza and Behrend Behrendsen, all of Natchitoches.

