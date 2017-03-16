LitCon, International Festival March 21

Northwestern State University's Department of English, Foreign Languages and Cultural Studies will host LitCon on Tuesday, March 21 starting at 9 a.m. in Orville Hanchey Gallery. LitCon will bring together members of the Natchitoches and NSU literary community to showcase their work, foster collaboration and educate the community on the importance of the humanities.

