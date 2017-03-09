Ledore - Sonny' Gallien Natchitoches, la
Ledore "Sonny" Gallien was born Nov. 9, 1932, and died Friday, March 3, 2017, after a brief illness at the age of 84. A graveside ceremony will be at the Oak Grove Methodist Church Cemetery at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 11. Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Blanchard-St. Denis Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Natchitoches Times.
Add your comments below
Natchitoches Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Regulators
|28 min
|Tugboat
|50
|How can I get foodstamps while living with my f... (Jul '10)
|55 min
|Shawn
|243
|Female Firefighters
|1 hr
|Reddy
|4
|Why can't blacks (Jul '16)
|1 hr
|Plain and Simple
|39
|any update on Trini triggs Music (Apr '08)
|1 hr
|Plain and Simple
|80
|Doctor who prescribes adipex? (Sep '10)
|12 hr
|dum dum
|9
|Cleve Fisher
|12 hr
|dum dum
|2
Find what you want!
Search Natchitoches Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC