Ledore - Sonny' Gallien Natchitoches, la

Ledore "Sonny" Gallien was born Nov. 9, 1932, and died Friday, March 3, 2017, after a brief illness at the age of 84. A graveside ceremony will be at the Oak Grove Methodist Church Cemetery at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 11. Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Blanchard-St. Denis Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Natchitoches Times.