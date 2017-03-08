Hit & Run Crash Ends in Pursuit Where Suspect Rams Police vehicle
On March 4, 2017 just after 10:00 p.m., Natchitoches Police Department Officers were dispatched to a hit and run accident on Behan Street. Officers got a description of the suspect's vehicle and it was later located at the Turbo Car Wash on Amulet Street.
