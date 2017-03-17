Fugitive Accused of Rape in UT Arrest...

Fugitive Accused of Rape in UT Arrested in LA on Felony Warrant

Agents of the Natchitoches Multijurisdictional Drug Task Force and the United States Marshals Service Violent Offender Task Force arrest a fugitive for a felony warrant and drug offense. According to a Task Force Official, on 3/17/17 the USMS Violent Offender Task Force enlisted the aid of the Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force in reference to the apprehension of a suspect named Dylan Worthen Brown.

