Four-parish investigation of ATV thefts leads to 7 arrests
Natchitoches sheriff's deputies got a report at 5:03 p.m. Jan. 21 about the overnight theft of the 2017 Yamaha Kodiak 700s, with a combined value of $14,000, from a shed at a farm in the 1700 block of Louisiana Highway 485 near Powhatan. Over the next six weeks, detectives went to Caddo, Red River and Sabine parishes in an attempt to interview some people of interest in the case, said Detective Greg Dunn, chief of investigations.
