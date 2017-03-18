Food and fun are a winning combination

There will be a new spin this year when the Kiwanis Club of Natchitoches holds its pancake breakfast and 5K Saturday April 8 from 7 a.m. to noon. The festival style event will take place at Collins Pavilion on the NSU campus.

