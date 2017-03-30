Exchange students translate Natchitoches' past

The pair completed handwritten item inventories of two collections concerning Lestan Prudhomme, a Louisiana French planter and a member of one of Natchitoches' founding families. Gautronneau and Yjjou translated and summarized the 19th-century handwritten French letters into English to be catalogued in the Northwestern State University Cammie G. Henry Research Center in Watson Library.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Natchitoches Times.