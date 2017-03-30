Exchange students translate Natchitoc...

Exchange students translate Natchitoches' past

The pair completed handwritten item inventories of two collections concerning Lestan Prudhomme, a Louisiana French planter and a member of one of Natchitoches' founding families. Gautronneau and Yjjou translated and summarized the 19th-century handwritten French letters into English to be catalogued in the Northwestern State University Cammie G. Henry Research Center in Watson Library.

