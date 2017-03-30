EF-1 Hits Hagewood

The National Weather Service, Shreveport, confirmed an EF-1 tornado with sustained winds of 105-115 MPH tore a 9 mile long by 1.4 mile swath through the Hagewood Community Friday, March 24. Start time was 11 p.m. 4 miles NNW of Provencal and end time was 11:09 p.m. 4 miles NNW of Natchitoches. Primary damage was snapped trees.

