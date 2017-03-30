EF-1 Hits Hagewood
The National Weather Service, Shreveport, confirmed an EF-1 tornado with sustained winds of 105-115 MPH tore a 9 mile long by 1.4 mile swath through the Hagewood Community Friday, March 24. Start time was 11 p.m. 4 miles NNW of Provencal and end time was 11:09 p.m. 4 miles NNW of Natchitoches. Primary damage was snapped trees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Natchitoches Times.
Add your comments below
Natchitoches Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why do black people have Bootlips like a monkey
|8 hr
|Lol
|4
|Jim Croce 1973 (Sep '08)
|15 hr
|billj
|908
|Dan Dyess Law Firm (Dec '10)
|22 hr
|Little Chung Nguyen
|74
|anyone interested in starting a mc club?? (Oct '08)
|22 hr
|Dirt Blanchard
|192
|Bobby "casey" jones
|22 hr
|Little Chung Nguyen
|3
|Statefarm
|23 hr
|Mrmeat
|1
|Sloppy coochie in Natchitoches
|Wed
|Little Chung Nguyen
|40
Find what you want!
Search Natchitoches Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC