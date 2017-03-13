Dylan W. Brown, 30

Brown was booked on a warrant for charges in Utah stemming from the alleged rape of an underage teen and possession of marijuana, according to a news release from the Natchitoches Multi-jurisdictional Drug Task Force. The United States Marshals Service Violent Offender Tasked Force partnered with the Natchitoches Multi-jurisdictional Drug Task Force to find Brown after they received information that he would be in the Red River and Natchitoches Parish areas.

