Dylan W. Brown, 30

Dylan W. Brown, 30

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

Brown was booked on a warrant for charges in Utah stemming from the alleged rape of an underage teen and possession of marijuana, according to a news release from the Natchitoches Multi-jurisdictional Drug Task Force. The United States Marshals Service Violent Offender Tasked Force partnered with the Natchitoches Multi-jurisdictional Drug Task Force to find Brown after they received information that he would be in the Red River and Natchitoches Parish areas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Natchitoches Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sloppy coochie in Natchitoches 9 hr Hands 5
Where can I buy crawfish with my foodstamps? (May '13) 9 hr romona 102
Tommy o con is your wife a Fat pig 10 hr BTT 3
anyone up for fun??? 10 hr Brian 2
Tommy o con is a Drunkard 10 hr Fly high freebird 3
Reparations No Way 10 hr Response 1
Cannons All Night 11 hr Tugboat 11
See all Natchitoches Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Natchitoches Forum Now

Natchitoches Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Natchitoches Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Northern Ireland
  4. Ireland
  5. Mexico
 

Natchitoches, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,431 • Total comments across all topics: 279,635,770

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC