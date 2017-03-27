CORRECTING and REPLACING -- Jim Carro...

CORRECTING and REPLACING -- Jim Carroll, President and CEO of Biomass ...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: World News Report

CORRECTING and REPLACING -- Jim Carroll, President and CEO of Biomass Secure Power Inc. is Featured in a New Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com / EIN News / -- In a release issued under the same headline earlier today by SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. and Biomass Secure Power Inc. , please note that the link in the first paragraph has been updated, and in the first and third paragraphs, the word "biocoal" now replaces the previously stated "torrefied biomass briquettes."

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Natchitoches Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Chris melder 5 hr Used to know 4
Jim Croce 1973 (Sep '08) 10 hr billj 906
Sloppy coochie in Natchitoches 10 hr ResponseesnopseR 39
Why do black people have Bootlips like a monkey 11 hr Vick Nirette 2
NSU Rape Victims 23 hr scared 6
The Most crazy people in natchitoches Mon Little Chung Nguyen 3
I fed a black baby rat poison (Mar '13) Mon Blonde kneeger 7
See all Natchitoches Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Natchitoches Forum Now

Natchitoches Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Natchitoches Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Natchitoches, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,684 • Total comments across all topics: 279,879,818

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC