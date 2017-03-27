CORRECTING and REPLACING -- Jim Carroll, President and CEO of Biomass Secure Power Inc. is Featured in a New Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com / EIN News / -- In a release issued under the same headline earlier today by SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. and Biomass Secure Power Inc. , please note that the link in the first paragraph has been updated, and in the first and third paragraphs, the word "biocoal" now replaces the previously stated "torrefied biomass briquettes."

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.