Charley Lynch, 22

Charley Lynch, 22

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

Natchitoches police arrested 22-year-old Charley Lynch for a shooting that happened in the 700 block of Lafayette Street around 4:45 p.m. on March 12. Police say the man who was shot was meeting Lynch to buy drugs from him. The victim told police they got into a verbal argument that became physical and Lynch shot the man in the upper thigh area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Natchitoches Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sloppy coochie in Natchitoches 9 hr Hands 5
Where can I buy crawfish with my foodstamps? (May '13) 9 hr romona 102
Tommy o con is your wife a Fat pig 10 hr BTT 3
anyone up for fun??? 10 hr Brian 2
Tommy o con is a Drunkard 10 hr Fly high freebird 3
Reparations No Way 10 hr Response 1
Cannons All Night 11 hr Tugboat 11
See all Natchitoches Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Natchitoches Forum Now

Natchitoches Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Natchitoches Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Northern Ireland
  4. Ireland
  5. Mexico
 

Natchitoches, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,431 • Total comments across all topics: 279,635,770

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC