Charley Lynch, 22

Natchitoches police arrested 22-year-old Charley Lynch for a shooting that happened in the 700 block of Lafayette Street around 4:45 p.m. on March 12. Police say the man who was shot was meeting Lynch to buy drugs from him. The victim told police they got into a verbal argument that became physical and Lynch shot the man in the upper thigh area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.