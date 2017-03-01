Authorities investigate probation violation, find drugs
Now 32-year-old Kelvin Dewayne Miller, of Natchitoches, is being held in Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on a charge of possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Dangerous Substance with intent to distribute. Natchitoches Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force agents and Louisiana Probation and Parole officers went to Miller's residence in the 900 block of Amulet Street that day to investigate whether he had a Facebook page.
