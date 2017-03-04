Amy Comeaux Hanks
Amy Comeaux Hanks lived a remarkable 101 years in Acadiana and departed this life March 2, 2017. Born in 1915 on a farm in Maurice, the youngest of six children of Ovilia Lalande and Leus Comeaux, she was raised speaking Cajun French and learned English in school.
